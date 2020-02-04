Banc Of Calif. Ex-CEO’s Smear Campaign RICO Suit Nixed

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a $65 million racketeering lawsuit brought by the former CEO of Banc of California but is giving him a month to amend his claims that convicted fraudster Jason Galanis led a smear campaign to destroy his reputation. U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney found Monday that Steven Sugarman’s complaint accused a cabal of hedge fund managers, stock traders and market participants known as the Aurelius Enterprise of spreading false information about Sugarman at the behest of Galanis but failed to delineate what role each of the alleged co-conspirators played. "Plaintiffs make no attempt … to...

