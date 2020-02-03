'B-Movie King' Says Sons Are Just Whining About Inheritance

Law360, Los Angeles (February 3, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- An attorney for legendary filmmaker Roger Corman slammed claims by Corman's sons that the "B-Movie King" mismanaged the family trust during opening statements in a bench trial Monday, telling a California state judge that the sons' lawsuit amounted to nothing more than children complaining their parents "didn't give them enough." But aside from the unmasked greed the sons are showing toward their parents, objecting to a rent deal doesn't make financial sense because it was Corman's own production company that was renting the property, and the sons are beneficiaries of a different trust that owns the company, Geraldine A. Wyle of...

