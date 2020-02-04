Apple Gets Backup In High Court Bid Over $439M IP Loss

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- Several advocacy organizations urged the U.S. Supreme Court this week to take up Apple's case challenging a $439 million infringement verdict, saying the justices need to settle key questions about calculating damages and whether to reconsider infringement findings when the patents are invalidated elsewhere. In a joint amicus brief Monday, the R Street Institute, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Engine Advocacy said Apple has given the Supreme Court a chance to answer "questions of law that the Federal Circuit has consistently failed to answer." That clarity is needed across several industries where innovation is required, ranging from technology to pharmaceuticals, they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS