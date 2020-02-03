Weinstein Cross Over Alleged Abuse Leaves Accuser In Tears

Law360, New York (February 3, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein’s counsel hammered one of his rape accusers on cross-examination Monday, confronting the woman on inconsistencies and fuzzy timelines in her testimony before directing her to read a note detailing sexual abuse predating the movie mogul that reduced her to tears. Jessica Mann, center, leaves court in Manhattan after undergoing cross-examination Monday in the sexual assault trial of film producer Harvey Weinstein. (Getty) Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno relentlessly questioned Jessica Mann on her testimony about her tortured relationship with the producer that included both consensual sexual encounters and alleged rapes, showing dozens of flattering emails Mann wrote to Weinstein. But...

