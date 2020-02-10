Revolving-Door Roundup: King & Spalding, Morgan Lewis

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- The new year started off with high-profile former government hires for King & Spalding, Morgan Lewis and others, while law firms around the country augmented their white collar practice groups with talent leaving U.S. attorney’s offices. Rod Rosenstein Rod Rosenstein Entering private practice for the first time in a nearly three-decade career, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein found a BigLaw home at King & Spalding LLP’s Washington, D.C., office. While Rosenstein had considered other gigs, once he decided to go to a law firm, King & Spalding was the only firm he seriously considered, he told Law360 recently. The lifelong...

