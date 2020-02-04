Funder Shouldn't Get Cap On Costs, Appeals Court Told

Law360, London (February 4, 2020, 3:04 PM GMT) -- Claimants will pursue outrageous claims “with impunity” if commercial litigation funders do not have to pay the opposition's full legal costs when a claim falls short, lender Dunbar Assets argued at the Court of Appeal Tuesday. The court has been asked to ignore claims by a litigation funder that its liability should be limited to the funding it provided an entrepreneur to pursue a breach of duty case. (AP) Dunbar’s lawyer, Nicholas Bacon QC of 9 Stone Buildings, urged the appellate panel to ignore arguments made by funder ChapelGate Credit Opportunity Master Fund Ltd. that its liability should be limited to the...

