Insys Execs Say Assumptions Don't Equal $300M Restitution

Law360, Boston (February 4, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- Lawyers for seven former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives convicted of bribing doctors to prescribe opioids told a federal judge Tuesday that the government’s $300 million-plus restitution claim is based on assumptions and should be much lower. In attempting to hash out wildly different restitution asks between the government and the former company brass in a Boston court, attorneys for Insys founder John Kapoor and the others said any money paid out to insurance companies, Medicare, or individual patients should be tied to doctors whose pockets were lined by Insys. It should apply to just any doctor who prescribed the company’s fentanyl...

