Investor Says $1M Injection Lured By False EB-5 Promises

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- A real estate developer lured a Japanese investor to put down $1 million on a Hawaii condominium and hotel project by falsely promising that he and his family would qualify for U.S. residency if he did, the investor told a Hawaii federal court. Shozo Nakajima said Monday he was enticed to invest in Hawaii Ocean Plaza by promises of “guaranteed immigration” to the U.S. for himself, his wife and daughter through the EB-5 program. The project has since stalled and the promised green card hasn’t come through, Nakajima said in the complaint. “[Nakajima] relied upon representations that permanent residency status for...

