DOJ Says No New Info Needed In Sprint/T-Mobile Deal Review

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice railed on a request from challengers of the Sprint and T-Mobile merger settlement that the D.C. federal judge reviewing the deal take into account evidence from a related state-backed challenge, arguing Monday the proposition is "unworkable." While U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly in Washington, D.C., is scrutinizing the department's merger deal, a contingent of attorneys general from more than dozen states are awaiting a ruling from a New York federal court on their challenge to the merger, following closing arguments last month. And the Rural Wireless Association and other organizations asked Judge Kelly last week...

