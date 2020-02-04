Ex-BigLaw Atty Seeks To Ditch Crypto Money Laundering Rap

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- A former Locke Lord LLP attorney found guilty of conspiring in a $400 million cryptocurrency scam urged a New York federal court on Tuesday to either acquit him or grant him a new trial, arguing that the money laundering and bank fraud case against him was built on "innuendo and hearsay." Mark Scott told the Southern District of New York that because prosecutors submitted insufficient evidence to substantiate a jury's November conviction on charges of conspiring to commit both money laundering and bank fraud, the court should either let him off the hook or force the federal government to make its case...

