Del. Uber Ruling Reinforces High Bar To Prove Director Bias

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- In McElrath v. Kalanick, the Delaware Supreme Court upheld the Delaware Chancery Court’s decision that dismissed a derivative suit brought by a stockholder of Uber Technologies Inc. for damages arising from Uber’s 2016 acquisition of Ottomotto LLC. The Supreme Court agreed with the Court of Chancery’s determination that a majority of the Uber directors in office at the time the complaint was filed were independent and had not acted in bad faith. Therefore, according to the court, presuit demand on the board to bring the litigation would not have been futile, and so was not excused. Key Point The Jan. 13...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS