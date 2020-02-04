SEC Wins Vistaprint Insider Trading Trial In Boston

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal jury sided with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and found that a suburban Boston man who made more than $800,000 trading stock in the marketing company Vistaprint did so using inside information he got from either a close friend who worked with the company or her husband. After deliberating for about three hours following a four-day trial, the Boston jury on Monday returned with a verdict in favor of the SEC, finding that defendant Charlie Jinan Chen had either intentionally or recklessly traded based on nonpublic information during five separate periods in 2013 and 2014. The jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS