9th Circ. Won't Rethink Suit Over Relocation Of Tribal Remains

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has denied a group of Native Americans' request that it reconsider its dismissal of their lawsuit claiming that their ancestors' remains were disinterred during the construction of the Jamul Indian Village's San Diego-area casino. A three-member circuit panel said Tuesday in a one-page order that it voted to deny the petition for rehearing made by the plaintiffs, who describe themselves as former leaders of the Jamul Indian Village's half-blood Indian community concerned about their constitutional right to bury their dead. The former leaders had sought to overturn the appellate court's Dec. 11 decision affirming a lower court decision...

