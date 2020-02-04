Drivers Slap Porsche With Suit Over Alleged Cooling Defect

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- Porsche Cars North America Inc. on Monday was hit with a proposed class action in Georgia federal court claiming that certain vehicles have a dangerous defect in the engine’s cooling system that causes them to suddenly overheat. Named plaintiffs Michael Xu and Daniel Vaz-Pocas say that model year 2010 through 2016 Porsche Panamera vehicles and model year 2011 through 2019 Porsche Cayenne vehicles equipped with V8 gasoline engines have defective cooling systems. Specifically, the epoxy adhesive used to connect the pipes in the cooling system degrades and loosens over time, causing the pipes and connectors to suddenly separate, according to the...

