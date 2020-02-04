Canada Court Of Appeal Rejects Trans Mountain Challenge

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- Canada's Federal Court of Appeal on Tuesday rejected a challenge to the Canadian government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, disagreeing with First Nation peoples who argued they were not properly consulted. The court said that the Canadian government fixed the problems that were identified in a 2018 Court of Appeals ruling that struck down the government's prior decision to move the project forward because, in part, the government had not properly consulted with First Nation peoples. The expansion project was bought by Canada from Kinder Morgan Inc. for roughly CA$4.5 billion ($3.4 billion) in May 2018. It will nearly...

