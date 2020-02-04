Legislation Pushes EPA And Cos. To Reckon With PFAS

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- On Dec. 20, 2019, President Donald Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020. The NDAA includes a number of provisions that increase reporting and monitoring obligations for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. By including these PFAS requirements in the NDAA, Congress has forced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to accelerate the pace of actions already under consideration in the agency’s 2019 PFAS action plan. And while most of the PFAS requirements in the NDAA focus on testing and monitoring rather than imposing affirmative cleanup obligations, the House of Representatives picked up where the NDAA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS