Conflict Suit With Madoff Victims Settled By Law Firms, Atty

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 1:55 PM EST) -- Two law firms and an attorney have tentatively settled claims that she represented victims of Bernie Madoff despite purportedly having a conflict of interest between clients who lost money and those who made money, according to a court order Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero gave Becker & Poliakoff LLP, Chaitman LLP, Helen Davis Chaitman and the former clients another 30 days to firm up their agreement and present the Southern District of New York with a stipulation of dismissal, according to Tuesday’s discontinuance order. Three former clients filed suit in November 2017, claiming Chaitman kept Madoff victim clients on the...

