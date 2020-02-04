No Follow-Ups For Weinstein Rape Accuser After 3-Day Cross

Law360, New York (February 4, 2020, 10:32 PM EST) -- Government prosecutors elected not to ask a single follow-up question of a key witness accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape, despite three days of blistering cross-examination that challenged her credibility and even her sanity. After three days on the stand, most of it under questioning by Weinstein's counsel, Jessica Mann stepped down on Tuesday afternoon. The move surprised defense attorneys, who told Law360 shortly beforehand that they anticipated she would remain on the stand for the rest of the day. Weinstein counsel Donna Rotunno spent Friday afternoon, all day Monday and most of Tuesday interrogating Mann over her allegation the movie producer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS