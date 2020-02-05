Axis Says It Owes Northrop Grunman Nothing For ERISA Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (February 5, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- Axis Reinsurance Co. urged the Third Circuit to undo a district court’s order that says it owes coverage to aerospace and defense giant Northrop Grumman for an ERISA class action that ended in a $12.4 million settlement, arguing Wednesday that it’s not liable for claims made outside the policy period. During oral argument before a three-judge panel in Philadelphia, Axis said its 2006-2007 policy didn’t apply to a 2016 class action accusing the defense contractor’s 401K committee members of charging excessive fees to the workers' retirement fund. Axis is fighting a Delaware federal judge’s finding that the 2016 claims were related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS