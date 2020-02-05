Gold's Gym Operator Gets Another Round In Atty Fee Fight

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday ordered a lower court to rethink its dismissal of an attorney fee bid by a Gold's Gym operator and its attorneys at Cutolo Barros LLC over a proposed class action challenging its contract terms, reasoning that appellate courts don't handle fact-finding matters. A two-judge Appellate Division panel declined to decide the motion brought by Archer Janny Enterprises LLC following a Mercer County Superior Court's dismissal of the lawsuit. The lower court subsequently rejected Archer Janny's unspecified fee bid without oral argument or oral or written explanation, the appeals court noted. Appellate courts take...

