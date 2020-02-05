Actor's Parking Spat Highlights Line Between Fact, Opinion

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- A recent New York trial court decision[1] found that actor Alec Baldwin's public comments regarding a dispute over a parking space, in which an individual claimed to have been verbally and physically assaulted by Baldwin, did not rise to the level of slander. The judge stated that Baldwin was merely expressing his opinion of the encounter, and that, in any event, the alleged crime was not serious enough to qualify for a claim of slander per se. Baldwin and the plaintiff, Wojciech Cieszkowski, got into a verbal and physical altercation over a parking spot in New York City. According to filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS