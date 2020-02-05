Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Subway TCPA Suit Over Text Coupon

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a proposed class action alleging Subway violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by contracting with T-Mobile to send promotional text messages, saying the lawsuit failed to establish the sandwich chain had any control over the timing, content or recipients of the messages.

Named plaintiff Matthew Warciak filed suit in 2016 over a text message coupon for a free sub sent to him through his carrier's promotional service, "T-Mobile Tuesdays," which offers free items and discounts from various well-known stores. T-Mobile was not included in the lawsuit per the arbitration agreement in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies