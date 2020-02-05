Chamber, Tech Groups Back Gig Cos.' AB 5 Injunction Bid

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- A controversial state law that raises the bar for Golden State workers to be legally classified as independent contractors has upended the livelihoods of freelance journalists, translators, musicians and other professionals, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and technology groups told a California federal court Wednesday. The Chamber, Engine Advocacy, a nonprofit technology research organization, and TechNet, a bipartisan coalition of technology CEOs and executives, asked U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee for permission to file an amicus brief supporting a preliminary injunction bid against Assembly Bill 5, saying the law is hampering work-life flexibility and derailing job opportunities for scores of...

