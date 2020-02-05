Drake Win Is Death Knell For IP Suit, Streaming Giants Say

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- Amazon, Netflix and Apple on Wednesday asked a New York federal judge to throw out a copyright lawsuit over the use of a children's song in a 2017 burlesque film, citing a recent ruling that let Drake off the hook for sampling a jazz track in one of his songs. In a notice filed in New York federal court, the streaming giants pressed the judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of illegally distributing a song about a schoolgirl looking forward to her lunch to viewers of a 2017 film about burlesque performers in Oregon. The trio had argued that the...

