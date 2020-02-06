Calif. Truckers Rip Teamsters Bid To Pause AB 5 Injunction

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- The Teamsters union has no grounds to interfere with a California federal court's decision blocking a controversial Golden State law that raises the bar for legally classifying workers as independent contractors, even as the Ninth Circuit reviews the injunction order, a trucking group said Thursday. The California Trucking Association fired back at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters' request for a stay of U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez's Jan. 16 preliminary injunction barring Assembly Bill 5 from being enforced against motor carriers and owner-operators in the trucking industry. The state of California, along with the Teamsters, appealed to the Ninth Circuit, hoping...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS