Windy City Shuffle: McDonald Hopkins, Clark Hill, Steptoe

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- In an occasional roundup of Chicago lawyers’ latest moves, notable shifts gave McDonald Hopkins LLC a new prominent tax attorney, allowed Clark Hill to beef up its privacy and cybersecurity practice and added a joint venture attorney to Levenfeld Pearlstein LP's roster in the Windy City. Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone PLC has added three new principal attorneys in Chicago who will bolster the firm’s intellectual property and public finance groups. Three of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP’s newest lawyers will call the firm’s Chicago office their home as they enhance its global insurance practice. And on the personal injury side, Wise...

