MLB Sign-Stealing Report Demands Culture Of Compliance

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- On Jan. 13, 2020, Major League Baseball published the findings of its investigation into the Houston Astros’ use of electronic equipment to steal signs during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The report details how the Astros utilized video feeds at its home ballpark to decode and transmit its opponents’ signs in order to provide its batters with an advantage. Commissioner Rob Manfred also imposed lengthy suspensions on both the team’s general manager Jeff Luhnow and field manager A.J. Hinch for creating an environment that allowed this conduct to occur, fined the Astros $5 million and took away their top two draft...

