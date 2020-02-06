Atty For Ex-Tribal Exec's 'Frivolous' FCA Suit Must Pay $10K

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 10:25 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday stood behind an earlier decision to hand out sanctions amounting to more than $10,000 to an attorney who helped a former tribal health executive mount a “frivolous” False Claims Act case against the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe. Attorney Richard L. Pope Jr. of Lake Hills Legal Services PC failed to convince U.S. District Judge James L. Robart to change his mind about ordering Pope to pay $10,754 in attorney fees. The sanction is meant to reimburse the defendants for the cost of litigating a motion for summary judgment that ended with the court calling the claims...

