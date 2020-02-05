Zofran Plaintiffs Say GSK Hid FDA Lobbying From Discovery

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 11:03 PM EST) -- Citing what GlaxoSmithKline attorneys have called “some crazy conspiracy theory,” plaintiffs claimed Wednesday that GSK hid from discovery its efforts to lobby the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the multidistrict litigation case alleging the company's anti-nausea medication Zofran caused birth defects. The plaintiffs asked a Massachusetts federal court to sanction GSK for its conduct, arguing that the pharmaceutical company had plenty of opportunities to disclose its “secretive lobbying efforts” with the FDA but instead chose to “bury” the information. The plaintiffs also asked the court to strike GSK’s preemption defense, which argues that the FDA’s rejection of petitions to add warnings about...

