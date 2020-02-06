Judge OKs $5.8M Deal For Family Over Baby's Coffee Burn

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has approved a Michigan family's $5.8 million settlement with a resort over a baby's coffee burns, after the resort appealed the family's original $6.5 million award. A jury had awarded the $6.48 million to the DeRuyver family last March after hearing that a then-nine-month-old grabbed a carafe of hot coffee that an Omni La Costa Resort & Spa LLC waiter allegedly left within the baby's reach. The family also blamed the California resort's choice of carafe, which had a nonsecure top. A few months after the resort filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit, the parties reached...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS