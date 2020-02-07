'Chutzpah' Gets Ex-Pimco CEO 9-Month 'Varsity Blues' Term

Law360, Boston (February 7, 2020, 1:04 PM EST) -- A federal judge blasted the former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC for his “chutzpah” as he sentenced him Friday to nine months in prison for paying nearly $1 million in bribes over a decade of involvement in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scheme. Douglas Hodge received the longest prison term in the nationwide case to date after U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton laid into him following a guilty plea. In addition to the time behind bars, Judge Gorton ordered Hodge to pay $750,000 in fines and do 500 hours of community service. Former Pimco CEO Douglas Hodge, left,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS