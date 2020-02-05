6th Weinstein Accuser Testifies With Dress In Tow

Law360, New York (February 5, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- The sixth and final accuser in Harvey Weinstein’s New York rape trial testified Wednesday that the fallen movie mogul sexually assaulted her in a hotel bathroom and that she had recently found the dress she wore that night. Lauren Young, a model and aspiring actress, told the jury that Weinstein invited her and another actress to talk about a script in a hotel bar in February 2013 before he led them upstairs and then sexually assaulted her. Young testified that she had just found the dress this past weekend, which drew skepticism from Weinstein's lawyers, who displayed the garment in court...

