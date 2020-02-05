Girardi's Privilege Defense Is 'A Red Herring,' Clients Say

Law360, Los Angeles (February 5, 2020, 9:27 PM EST) -- Girardi Keese clients urged a California judge Wednesday to grant class certification in their bid for an accounting of $120 million in settlements from an oil contamination case, calling the law firm's attorney-client privilege protestations "a red herring." Richard Fair and around 1,500 others were represented by Girardi Keese in litigation over oil contamination on land a Dole Food Co. Inc. subsidiary bought from Shell Oil Co. The putative class action claims the firm failed to provide sufficient information about two resulting settlements, and stored the funds in an interest-bearing account that didn't benefit the plaintiffs, breaching its fiduciary duty to...

