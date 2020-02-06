Afghan, Iraqi Nationals Nab Cert. In Visa Delay Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- A D.C. judge determined that five foreign nationals who aided the U.S. military can pursue claims their visas were delayed as a class, saying the immigrants convincingly showed that litigating their cases individually would be inefficient and costly. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan said in a Wednesday opinion that the amount of time and resources that would be wasted to individually litigate the cases of hundreds of Afghan and Iraqi nationals who have been waiting more than nine months to have their visa applications processed outweighs the challenges the government will face to process their applications more quickly. "The burden...

