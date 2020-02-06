City Of Austin Challenges $2B Kinder Morgan Pipeline

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- The City of Austin, Texas, and others are challenging Kinder Morgan's $2 billion natural gas pipeline project in Texas federal court, arguing that the project will run through an area home to protected species without first going through the proper environmental reviews. Austin, along with Travis County, an aquifer conservation district and others, sued the company and federal government on Wednesday, asking the court to declare that Kinder Morgan is violating the Endangered Species Act and halt any construction-related activities that might occur in the ecologically sensitive Central Texas Hill Country where two aquifers are located. "We were disappointed at the...

