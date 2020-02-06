3rd. Circ. Doubts $17M Bridge Contract Fight Is Moot

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit was reluctant Thursday to believe the Delaware River Port Authority of Pennsylvania and New Jersey's contention that a construction company is bringing moot claims over an already completed $17 million bridge contract awarded to a competitor, pointing out that the company could seek more work with the agency. During an oral argument in Philadelphia, a three-judge panel told a DRPA attorney to convince them there was absolutely no chance the agency's alleged violations of the May 2016 bidding process at the heart of the litigation could be repeated. The DRPA is fighting Alpha Painting & Construction Co. Inc.'s...

