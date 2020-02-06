Insurer Wants Off Hook For Worker Injured In Hotel Build

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- An insurance company has asked a Texas federal judge to rule that it is not required to defend a construction company in a hotel work site injury suit, saying the work a subcontractor was doing is specifically exempt from policy coverage. American Builders Insurance Co. on Wednesday asked an Eastern District of Texas judge for declaratory judgments that say neither the commercial general liability nor the umbrella policies it sold to Peterson Construction Inc. cover bodily injuries related to work on exterior insulation and finishing systems. If the court sides with American Builders, the company would be free from a state...

