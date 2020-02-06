Surveillance Co. Clearview AI Hit With Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- ​​​A controversial facial recognition technology company was hit with a class action in Illinois federal court Wednesday accusing it of violating the state's landmark biometric privacy law by extracting without their consent personal biometric data from photos Illinoisans have posted on social media websites. Named plaintiff Anthony Hall says Clearview AI's database is full of billions of facial data points "scraped" from images posted to platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Uploading a photograph to the database allows a user to identify private citizens and gives them access to all the personal details Clearview has obtained, according to the lawsuit....

