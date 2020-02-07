Odebrecht Wants $1.2B From Peru For Nixed Pipeline Contract

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of Brazilian building conglomerate Odebrecht SA has requested arbitration against Peru, demanding $1.2 billion over a canceled pipeline contract. Odebrect Latnivest, now OLI, said it had no choice but to request arbitration while it seeks to recover from $2 billion invested in the South Peruvian Gas Pipeline and pay back creditors, the company said in a statement Wednesday. OLI, incorporated in Luxembourg, argues that Peru violated treaty obligations when it canceled a concession contract for pipeline work in 2017. The company said it's left with "significant obligations" of repayment of financing to carry out the project, a natural gas...

