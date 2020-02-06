Sanford Heisler Fights To Take Helm In GE ERISA Battle

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP urged a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday to appoint it as head class counsel in an ERISA suit against General Electric Co., saying it has done more work in the proposed class action than the other firms that seek to lead the suit. The firm's reply brief reserved most of its ire for the firm Squitieri & Fearon LLP, though four firms have opposed Sanford Heisler's bid to nab the lead role in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging that GE loaded its 401(k) plan with underperforming company-affiliated funds. Sanford Heisler accused Squitieri & Fearon and...

