FCC Urged To Hurry Up With TCPA Autodialer Ruling

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and groups representing the banking, retail and other industries are putting the heat on the Federal Communications Commission to immediately clarify what constitutes an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, following an Eleventh Circuit ruling that deepened an appellate split on the issue. The FCC moved nearly two years ago to take a fresh look at the litigation-fueling question of what types of equipment meet the statutory definition of autodialer, after the D.C. Circuit in its March 2018 ruling in ACA International v. FCC invalidated a commission order that broadly defined the term. However, despite...

