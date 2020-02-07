Boeing Ducks Sanctions Over Docs In $1.3B Deal Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge has rejected a bid by Alabama Aircraft Industries to sanction Boeing for allegedly being unforthcoming over certain documents in a suit over a $1.3 billion U.S. Air Force deal. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor rejected arguments by AAI that Boeing was misleading when responding to information requests on whether the documents it provided were a “true and complete set,” according to Thursday’s order. While AAI shared correspondence with the court that demonstrated its “desire” to get Boeing to stipulate which documents were and were not part of a certain batch of data, the company did not...

