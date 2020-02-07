LIRR Ex-Conductor Wins $2M In Trial Over Train Injury

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- A New York federal jury has awarded about $1.93 million to a Long Island Rail Road employee who was injured while doing his work as a conductor in 2011, according to filings Thursday. In a verdict form made public Thursday, the jury in Central Islip awarded the money to Kenneth Grosso following a trial that started Jan. 27 against Long Island Rail Road Co., one of the New York City metro area's three major commuter rail systems. While on an eastbound train near Jamaica, Queens, Grosso tried to pull open a stuck locomotive cab door and suffered an elbow injury that...

