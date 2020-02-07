Investors Say Hotel Developers Can’t Shake EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 2:32 PM EST) -- Chinese investors claiming they were duped into sinking $500,000 apiece into a Florida hotel development project through the EB-5 visa program said the companies behind the project can’t shake their fraud suit. The group of investors told a Florida federal judge Thursday that their allegations against the developers, referred to as the Greystone entities after the hotel project, are specific and detailed, despite the contentions of the companies’ lackluster motion to dismiss the claims against them. “It is ironic that Greystone defendants would argue that plaintiffs’ over 500-paragraph amended complaint is a ‘shotgun’ pleading and at the same time provide no analysis of...

