Weinstein’s Lead Witness Undercut By His Own Harsh Texts

Law360, New York (February 6, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein launched his defense in his sexual assault trial Thursday by calling a former employee to undermine Annabella Sciorra’s rape claim, but prosecutors undercut the man's testimony by unveiling texts in which he savaged the actress, whom he had called a friend. Harvey Weinstein began his defense in his sexual assault trial in Manhattan on Thursday, calling an ex-employee as the leadoff witness. (AP) Paul Feldsher, a producer, testified that he was Sciorra’s close friend at the time of the alleged rape and that she had hinted to him that the encounter was consensual. But Feldsher quickly came under fire...

