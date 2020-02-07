Boeing Tries To Skirt Irish Co.'s Claims In $185M 787 Max Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:04 PM EST) -- Boeing urged an Illinois federal court to toss the majority of an Irish aircraft leasing company’s $185 million suit over undelivered 737 Max 8 planes it ordered, arguing Thursday that the case is in essence a breach of contract suit. Timaero Ireland Ltd. alleges that Boeing Co. failed to deliver 22 of the planes promised under a purchasing contract and that subsequent plane crashes involving the now-grounded planes show that the aerospace giant lied about their safety and airworthiness. But Thursday, Boeing took aim at three of Timaero’s four claims, telling the court that Timaero hasn’t argued its case for fraudulent inducement,...

