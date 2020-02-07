Tribe Loses Bid To Force FERC Preservation Rule Changes

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- The Narragansett Indian Tribe can't prevent the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission from approving the future destruction of sacred artifacts like those that stood in the way of a Kinder Morgan unit natural gas pipeline, a D.C. Circuit panel said Friday. The unanimous panel said the Narragansett Indian Tribal Historic Preservation Office doesn't have standing to pursue its lawsuit seeking changes to FERC's rules regarding the preservation of historical artifacts because Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC's Connecticut Expansion Project, which runs through New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, has already been constructed with the commission's blessing. During construction, items that the tribe had...

