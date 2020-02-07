NLRB Prosecutor Goes After Tesla For Silencing Workers

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- Tesla violated workers' rights by barring them from discussing "everything" nonpublic about the company and from speaking to the media, the National Labor Relations Board's prosecutor has argued in a brief urging the board to find the car maker broke federal labor law. The NLRB Office of the General Counsel on Thursday challenged part of Administrative Law Judge Amita Tracy's September recommended ruling on a host of unfair labor practice charges against Tesla. The GC said Judge Tracy was right to find Tesla leaders threatened workers who sought to unionize, but was wrong to clear its overly broad confidentiality and media...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS