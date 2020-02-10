Venezuela's Creditors Don't Want To Wait On $390M Bill

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- Investment funds that own more than $390 million in Venezuela's debt say they don’t intend to wait for opposition leader Juan Guaido to take power before attempting to collect what they can from bonds the economically-troubled country defaulted on. Pointing at more than 30 cases currently pending against both the Republic of Venezuela and its state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela S.A., the creditors say nothing should stop a New York federal court from entering a judgment against the South American nation, despite its bid to stay the case until it can restructure its sovereign debt. “The indefinite nature of Venezuela’s...

