Ill. Gym Owner Hit With Privacy Suit Over Finger Scans

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:01 PM EST) -- An Illinois fitness company that owns several XSport Fitness gyms in the state engaged in the "clearly unlawful" practice of requiring employees to scan their fingerprints for timekeeping without first obtaining their informed consent, a state court suit claimed Thursday. Capital Fitness Inc. employee Steven Fonargo's proposed class action claims the company and Executive Affiliates Inc., its alleged biometric time-clock provider, violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by capturing and collecting employees' fingerprints without first disclosing their intentions for storing and using the workers' biometric data. Fonargo says he has "continuously and repeatedly" been exposed to security and privacy risks...

